Gallabrae Takes Place This Weekend

A great event for the whole family, this incredibly popular two-day festival was created more than a decade ago as a tribute to the region’s Celtic forebears, and it includes a parade, music, an athletic competition, and dancing.

You don’t have to be French to go to Mardi Gras, and you sure don’t have to be Scottish to find things to love at Gallabrae. Love dogs? Then you can’t miss the All-Day Border Collie Invitationals and watch really smart animals (okay, the sheep aren’t too smart) herd sheep and ducks, all to the tune of a whistle. A car nut? Come to one of the most beautiful malls (not the shopping kind, the oak-tree canopied kind) in the country at Furman and check out the antique British cars, some of which you’ve never seen. Have you served in the military? Be at the Opening Ceremonies for the Greenville Scottish Games and be honored and thanked like you deserve.

Do you have small children? Wee Scotland is for you, and them. They’ll get a passport to admit them to their own Scottish village, and you can enjoy them enjoying this. Teens, young adults, not-so-young adults? Celtic rock bands! Whoa!

Are you somebody who just loves to have a great time and grin a lot? Your face will be sore from grinning so much.

The Great Scot! Parade is Friday, May 25th, on Main Street in downtown Greenville at 6:00 pm. Come spend the Memorial Day weekend with the Upstate Community, Furman University, the City of Greenville, the County of Greenville and enjoy all of the incredible surroundings. The remaining events take place at Furman University.

Please visit gallabrae.com for additional information and to see a full schedule of events.