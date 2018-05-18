Jazz on the Square 2018

Friday evenings in the spring and fall in downtown Spartanburg mean one thing: it’s time for Jazz on the Square!

The City of Spartanburg brings this biannual music series to Morgan Square in downtown Spartanburg every Friday in April and May and then again in September and October. Shows are from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

The Square provides the perfect venue to enjoy Jazz on the Square, with its picturesque surroundings providing the perfect backdrop for the sounds of some great local and regional musicians. Beverages are available for purchase (Anyone wishing to purchase an alcoholic beverage must be 21 years of age and must show a valid ID) and after the show, Downtown Spartanburg’s fantastic restaurants have dinner covered.

This Friday’s featured performer is The Jamie Wright Band. The band literally surrounds an event with music, creating an entertaining atmosphere that compliments the occasion. The Jamie Wright Experience consists of talented musicians and a diversified repertoire of musical styles, from jazz, funk, to dance

Please visit www.cityofspartanburg.org for additional information.

(Written by the City of Spartanburg.)