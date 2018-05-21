Keurig Green Mountain Announces Spartanburg County Operations; $350 Million Investment and 500 New Jobs

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., a leader in specialty coffee and innovative single-serve brewing systems, has announced plans to construct a new, state-of-the-art roasting and packaging facility in Spartanburg County, S.C.

The company is projected to bring $350 million of capital investment and create 500 new jobs.

With a history dating back to 1981, Keurig’s products are utilized in 25 million homes throughout North America. More than 50 leading global coffee, tea and cocoa brands have partnered with Keurig, offering customers approximately 500 varieties.

Located in the Tyger River Industrial Park in Moore, S.C., the company’s new production facility will primarily house coffee roasting and packaging for Keurig’s single-serve K-Cup® pods, along with the potential to support beverage distribution and warehousing in the future.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project, as well as a $3,850,000 grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of site and infrastructure improvements.

“The Keurig Green Mountain business continues to grow. As we plan for the future, we’re pleased to locate our newest facility in Spartanburg County to support our growth. We view the region’s talented employee base and attractive business environment as the right place to invest.”

– Keurig Green Mountain Chief Supply Chain Officer Richard Jones

(Written by Adrienne R. Fairwell, Spartanburg Chamber.)