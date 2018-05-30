Koops, Inc. Expanding Upstate Manufacturing Operations; $2.2 Million Investment and 20 New Jobs Expected

Koops, Inc., a manufacturer of automation systems, is growing its existing Greenville County production operations. The company’s $2.2 million investment is projected to create 20 new jobs over the next five years.

Koops, Inc. is a full-service systems integrator that provides turnkey solutions from project conception to completion. The company features a variety of in-house services, including 3D mechanical design, controls design, project management, machining, fabrication and production line integration, among others.

To prepare for an increasing demand for automation systems, Koops, Inc. will be moving into a larger building located at 25 Brookfield Oaks, Suite H in Mauldin, S.C. The move will allow the company to update its office space, add conference rooms, install a new crane and more. The project is expected to be completed by July 2018.

CEO Paul Brink, in a statement on the expansion, “We are so excited to move into the new facility. This state-of-the-art building will help us better serve our customers’ needs and will allow us to increase our automation output. Greenville County has proved to be a lively, growing and business-friendly industrial environment that is suitable as a home for Koops, Inc.’s growth into the future.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. For more information on Koops, Inc., visit www.koops.com.