Leadership Spartanburg Alumni Association Presents Annual Awards

The Leadership Spartanburg Alumni Association recently held its annual awards luncheon, recognizing Valerie Barnet and Kathy Dunleavy for their contributions to the community.

Kathy Dunleavy was named Leadership Spartanburg Alumnus of the Year for her five years as President and CEO of the Mary Black Foundation.

Dunleavy announced her retirement from the organization in February after spearheading several successful efforts, including the implementation of the Way to Wellville challenge.

Starting in 2014, the Way to Wellville initiative united several Spartanburg organizations with the goal of improving health outcomes for residents across the county. Spartanburg was one of five communities chosen nationwide for the challenge.

Dunleavy has led the Mary Black Foundation since March 2013. Prior to joining the organization, she was a banker with First Federal Bank for more than 15 years, and is a past CEO of the United Way of the Piedmont, where she worked for eight years.

Valerie Barnet was named LSAA’s Unsung Community Hero for her work behind the scenes to improve Spartanburg.

Barnet co-founded the Hub City Animal Project in 2014 after volunteering at the Spartanburg Humane Society. The Hub City Animal Project was created as a way to get local animal welfare organizations to work together to address animal homelessness and create long-term change through various programs.

Beyond her love of animals, Barnet has worked to give back to students in Spartanburg. She has taught drama at Spartanburg Day School for more than a decade and is on the board of the S.C. School for the Deaf and the Blind.

She’s also a board member of Mental Fitness and Sidewalk Hope.