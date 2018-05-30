Line Dancing in Spartanburg at Dollys Western Saloon

Come down to Dollys Western Saloon Spartanburg every Friday night for step-by-step instructions to learn simple but fun choreography to the hottest songs on the radio!

Lessons are $5 and there is no cover charge! The night begins at 8:30 pm; please arrive early and grab dinner and a drink to support this amazing new country bar in Spartanburg!

Dollys has line dancing, partner dancing, swing dancing, WCS, and two step! All dancers and wannabe dancers are welcome! If you’re a beginner, come! Everyone was once a beginner and everyone has to start somewhere! If you don’t know how to dance, they’ll teach you, and if you already know how to dance, maybe they can learn a thing or two from you!

There will be a quick lesson at 8:30 pm, open dancing and all-request hour from 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and a live band from 10:00 pm to 1:00 am every Friday night!

Dollys Western Saloon Spartanburg is located at 1455 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg. It’s in the old Rascal’s building, across from Family Dollar. Visit www.dollyswesternsaloon.com for additional information.