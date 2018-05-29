Mary Alice Monroe Luncheon on June 4th

Hub City Bookshop will host New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe for a 12:00 pm luncheon on Monday, June 4th, at the Piedmont Club.

Tickets are $42 and include a hardback copy of Monroe’s newest book Beach House Reunion and lunch. Buy tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

Whisking you back to the shores of her bestselling Beach House series, Monroe weaves together a tale of the struggles and triumphs of the historic Rutledge family of Charleston, South Carolina. Beautifully wrought and rich with keen insight, this is an illuminating tale of new beginnings, resilience, and one family’s enduring love.

Cara Rutledge returns to her Southern home on the idyllic Isle of Palms. Everything is comfortingly the same, yet each detail is rife with painful memories. Only through reconnecting with family, friends, and the rhythms of the lowcountry can Cara release the hold of the past and open herself to the possibility of a new love, career, and hope for the future.

Meanwhile, her niece Linnea, a recent college graduate who doesn’t know where her life will take her, leaves her historic home in Charleston, with all its entitlement and expectations, and heads to her aunt’s beach house. On the island, she is part of the freer, natural ocean lifestyle she loves, rejoining the turtle team, learning to surf, and falling in love. Remembering the lessons of her beloved grandmother, Lovie, the original “turtle lady,” Linnea rediscovers a meaningful purpose to her life and finds the courage she needs to break from tradition.

In this heartwarming novel, three generations of the Rutledge family gather together to find the strength, love, and commitment to break destructive family patterns and to forge new bonds that will endure long beyond one summer reunion.

Mary Alice Monroe is known for her intimate portrayals of women’s lives and keen eye to setting. Monroe brings to life the many colorful people and the compelling story layers of her home–Charleston and the the beaches of the lowcountry.

Mary Alice Monroe’s books have achieved several best seller lists including the New York Times, SIBA, and USA Today. Mary Alice has received numerous awards, including the 2014 SC Book Festival Award for Excellence in Writing, the 2015 SW Florida Book Festival Distinguished Author Award, 2008 South Carolina Center for the Book Award for Writing, The RT Lifetime Achievement Award, and the International Book Award for Green Fiction. She serves on the board of the South Carolina Aquarium, the Leatherback Trust, and the Charleston Volunteers for Literacy. Her children’s books received several awards, including the ASPCA Henry Bergh award.