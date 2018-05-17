MLB Pitch, Hit and Run on Sunday, May 20th

The City of Greenville will host a Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition for area youth on Sunday, May 20th, from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm at Gower Park.

Pitch Hit & Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball®. This grassroots program is designed to provide youth with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball/softball skills.

Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions: 7/8, 9/10, 11/12 and 13/14 (age as of July 17, 2018), and the competition consists of throwing strikes to a designated target; hitting from a batting tee for distance and accuracy and sprinting from second base to home plate for time. Participants have the chance to advance through four levels of competition, including Team Championships at Major League ballparks and the National Finals during the 2018 MLB All-Star Week.

The individual pitching, hitting and running champions, along with the all-around champion in each division age group at the local competition, will be awarded and advance to the sectional level of competition.

Participants can register on site. All participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration/waiver form prior to the start of the competition.