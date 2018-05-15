Music Sandwiched In Features School District 7 on May 16th

The Music Foundation of Spartanburg is proud to present an exciting lineup of performers for its popular series at the Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters.

The May 16th performance features a preview of School District 7’s upcoming musical.

Be sure to join us every other Wednesday in the Barrett Community Room at the main branch of the library from 12:15 pm to 1:00 pm for additional performances. Lunch is available for purchase, or you can pack one in. All are welcome!

Visit www.spartanburgphilharmonic.org for the concert line-up and upcoming schedule.

Celebrating 21 years of Music Sandwiched In, the Music Foundation of Spartanburg is proud to present an exciting line up of performers for its popular series at the Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters! The series is on-going, throughout the season, and all concerts are free and open to the public.