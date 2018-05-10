OneSpartanburg Pipeline Project to Offer Diversity and Inclusion Training

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a partnership with Nika White Consulting to offer board diversity and inclusion training to Spartanburg area nonprofits.

Made possible by the Duke Energy Foundation, the trainings fulfill a portion of the Pipeline Project, a OneSpartanburg initiative that promotes broader and more diverse membership on area boards in order to create new champions for Spartanburg County that reflect its diversity.

An initial training session, held in partnership with the Spartanburg County Foundation, will be offered to nonprofit professionals on Thursday, May 31, 12-1:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg Chamber. Interested nonprofit professionals may register at no cost for the Board Diversity & Inclusion Lunch and Learn by contacting Betsy Sikma, [email protected].

Training will also be provided to organizations’ boards of directors, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“As Spartanburg thrives, it must remain intentional about engaging diverse populations in leadership roles,” said diversity and inclusion practitioner Dr. Nika White, owner of Nika White Consulting. “I’m glad to see Spartanburg focused on curating more representative boards.”

In addition to offering board diversity trainings, the Pipeline Project will identify rising stars in underrepresented populations, channel those individuals through community leadership programs, and connect graduates with organizations seeking board leadership. Engaging these individuals in community leadership roles increases the likelihood that they will remain in Spartanburg.

“The OneSpartanburg community assesment reinforced that we need to see a more diverse range of people in leadership positions,” said Betsy Sikma, vice president of talent and economic inclusion at the Spartanburg Chamber. “The best place to begin is by educating nonprofit organization boards in order to create more opportunities for involvement. The trainings will help organizations remove barriers and unintentional bias in order to foster a more inclusive environment.”

(Written by Naomi Sargent, Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce.)