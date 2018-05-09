Phillips Staffing Celebrates 50th Anniversary With “50 Days of Giving”

Phillips Staffing is kicking off a celebration of its 50th anniversary with Phillips’ 50 Days of Giving, a yearlong initiative of generosity and philanthropy, to honor the company, its team members, and its founder, Sam B. Phillips, Jr.

This team-building experience will encompass various charitable and community events and activities, with Phillips associates and families donating their time, talents, financial support and other contributions throughout the year.

“This company has always encouraged giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Ed Parris, president of Phillips Staffing. “Sam’s passion for people led him to start the business 50 years ago, and we want to honor that in this special anniversary year. We’re encouraging all of our folks to support causes that help others and show our thanks for the blessings that we enjoy.”

On this day 50 years ago, Sam Phillips got up and put on his coat and tie, walked down the hall to the spare bedroom in his home on Broughton Drive in Greenville, hung up his coat, sat down at his desk and went to work.

From that quiet and humble beginning, Sam’s vision has grown and flourished into a company that serves hundreds of companies across the region, and that provides jobs and helps build careers for thousands of individuals every year.

“This effort — ’50 Days of Giving’ — is a wonderful tribute to the people that have made us so successful,” said Sam Phillips.

“We’ve been very fortunate, and I’m extremely proud of our company. We have an outstanding group of people who love what they do and love making this their home. I am especially excited about the future of our business and industry. The world is obviously very different now than it was back in 1968, but one thing will always be the same — the basic human aspiration for a good job, a place to work, and ultimately a career. It’s been so gratifying to have helped so many people launch their careers over the years, and to have partnered with so many great companies. I feel that it is a fitting celebration to give back to our communities and the people that live and work there.”

Please follow the “Phillips’ 50 Days of Giving” on the Phillips Staffing Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Phillips-Staffing-114976685213851/.

(Written by Terese Calhoun.)