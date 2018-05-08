Proud Mary Theatre Presents Movement and The Kiss

In celebration of Gay Pride Month, Proud Mary Theatre Company will present a double world premiere later this month.

The debut festival features the original devised theatre piece “Movement: A Gay Pride Fantasia” written by the cast and creative team that re-imagines and re-examines the myths, heroes and struggles of the gay rights movie throughout history and pop culture. “Movement” is directed by the esteemed Jenna Tamisiea Elser, co-founder of Glow Lyric Theatre, the state’s only professional opera company, and Director of Opera Converse at Converse College.

Opening the show is the one-act play about male intimacy, “The Kiss,” written and directed by USC Upstate professor and playwright Barry Whitfield.

The festival runs May 25th through June 3rd at the USC Upstate BlackBox Theatre in the Humanities and Performing Arts Building, 800 University Way in Spartanburg. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, available at the door or www.proudmarytheatre.com.

Proud Mary Theatre Company is South Carolina’s first and only theatre company devoted exclusively to LGBTQ+ stories and voices.