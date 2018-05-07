Small Business in Spartanburg: By the Numbers

Spartanburg County knows small business. About 92 percent of Spartanburg County’s businesses have 50 or fewer employees.

Of the 1,300 members of the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, 1,130 — or 87 percent — are small businesses.

“Local small businesses recycle a much larger share of their revenue back into the local economy which enriches the whole community. Local ownership ensures that important decisions are made locally by people who live in the community and who will feel the impacts of those decisions,” said John Kimbrell, executive vice president of the Spartanburg Chamber.

In recognition of small businesses, take a look at the impact of Spartanburg County, South Carolina and nationwide small businesses by the numbers.

92 percent: total of Spartanburg County businesses with 50 or fewer employees

1,130: small businesses that are members of the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce

44,000: employees working at Spartanburg County small businesses

777,012: employees working at small businesses across South Carolina

99.4 percent: total of the state’s business presence made up of small businesses

46.7 percent: total of the state’s private workforce working at small businesses

The Spartanburg Chamber advocates for and works closely with local small businesses. Each year, the Chamber awards Small Business Success Awards and gives local business owners the opportunity to be part of the Small Business Council.

“The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce will strive to be the go-to resource for the Spartanburg small business community, no matter which business stage you are in,” Kimbrell said.

(Written by Zach Fox, Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce.)