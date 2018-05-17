Spartanburg ArtWalk on May 17th

ArtWalk, the self-guided tour of Spartanburg’s downtown arts community, is the third Thursday of every month when many of the art galleries and museums stay open late.
Many of them have wine-and-cheese type refreshments, receptions, and special programs. There is no cost to attend. This is a very social event, excellent for networking within the local arts community.
The following venues are participating:
AC Hotel Spartanburg
Artist’s Guild of Spartanburg
Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery
Coldwell Banker Caine
Kiss the Frog Gallery
Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts
Spartanburg Art Museum
Presenting Art² – Peter B. Kay: Sound Field Sounds. A special, immersive live musical experience inspired by Gus Powell’s “The Lonely Ones.”
The Art Lounge
The Johnson Collection Gallery
The Kindred Spirits
The Local Hiker
UPSTATE Gallery on Main
West Main Artists Co-Op
Visit www.spartanburgartwalk.org for additional information.