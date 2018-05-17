Spartanburg ArtWalk on May 17th

ArtWalk, the self-guided tour of Spartanburg’s downtown arts community, is the third Thursday of every month when many of the art galleries and museums stay open late.

Many of them have wine-and-cheese type refreshments, receptions, and special programs. There is no cost to attend. This is a very social event, excellent for networking within the local arts community.

The following venues are participating:

AC Hotel Spartanburg

Artist’s Guild of Spartanburg

Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery

Coldwell Banker Caine

Kiss the Frog Gallery

Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts

Spartanburg Art Museum

Presenting Art² – Peter B. Kay: Sound Field Sounds. A special, immersive live musical experience inspired by Gus Powell’s “The Lonely Ones.”

The Art Lounge

The Johnson Collection Gallery

The Kindred Spirits

The Local Hiker

UPSTATE Gallery on Main

West Main Artists Co-Op

Visit www.spartanburgartwalk.org for additional information.