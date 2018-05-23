Spartanburg Chamber Congratulates 45 Leadership Spartanburg graduates

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce recognized 45 graduates of the Leadership Spartanburg Class of 2018 during a ceremony at the Country Club of Spartanburg.

During the program’s nine months, class members participated in monthly activities to improve their understanding of Spartanburg’s history; local and state government; education; arts and culture; community health and social issues; economic development and Spartanburg’s future. Eight stories from the OneSpartanburg Community Assessment focused on education, economic development, poverty, talent, quality of place, entrepreneurship and community cohesion were integrated into the program’s curriculum.

“We congratulate graduates on their accomplishment,” said John Kimbrell, executive vice president of the Spartanburg Chamber. “We believe Leadership Spartanburg graduates are prepared to help lead Spartanburg to a prosperous future.”

Leadership Spartanburg is presented by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. Applications for the Leadership Spartanburg Class of 2019 will be accepted through May 31.

The Leadership Spartanburg Class of 2018 graduates include:

Lee Bailey, City of Woodruff

Jeffrie Berline, All About Care

Laura Boles, WSPA/WYCW Media Group

Denia Brown, National Honorary Beta Club

Katie Burnett, S.C. School for the Deaf and the Blind

Marquice Clark, Cleveland Academy of Leadership

Chris Couchell, Comfort Keepers

Rachel Dattilo, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Courtney Edwards, Milliken & Co.

Luke Feisal, Wofford College

Adam Flynn, McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture

Jamie Gibson, Farmers Market

Cameron Harris, Community Volunteer/Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Kelly Heatherly, Spartanburg Water

Jessica Holcomb, Spartanburg Housing Authority

Phillip Humphrey, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Jillian Kersh, Sherman College

Michael Lee, Birth Matters

Anne McCraw, PCMA

Samantha Nicholson, Hyde Law Firm

Wiley North, Coldwell Banker Caine

Miguel Pastrana, Pacolet Milliken Enterprises

Amy Raffo, ETV Endowment of SC, Inc.

Lindsey Ridgeway, Junior League of Spartanburg

Tracie Rodak, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Matthew Roos, Wofford College

Natalia Rosario, City of Spartanburg

Meredith Rose, Jesse Boyd Elementary School

Jennifer Russell, Contec, Inc.

Natalie Smith, Spartanburg Housing Authority

Selena Smith, Community Volunteer

Mary Kathryn Snead, Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce

Kevin Stiens, Spartanburg County Parks

Ashley Stokes, Spartanburg Day School

Roger Sullivan, Community Volunteer

Hannah Terpack, USC Upstate George Dean Johnson Jr. College of Business and Economics

Taylor Thomas, Palmetto Council of the Boy Scouts of America

Jansen Tidmore, Downtown Development Partnership

Renee Trammell, Spartanburg Community College

Wendy Vinson, Converse College

Kyle Waltz, JM Smith Corp.

Brian Webb, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Chris White, Capital Construction

Emily Wood, Sherman College