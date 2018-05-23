Spartanburg Chamber Congratulates 45 Leadership Spartanburg graduates

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce recognized 45 graduates of the Leadership Spartanburg Class of 2018 during a ceremony at the Country Club of Spartanburg.
During the program’s nine months, class members participated in monthly activities to improve their understanding of Spartanburg’s history; local and state government; education; arts and culture; community health and social issues; economic development and Spartanburg’s future. Eight stories from the OneSpartanburg Community Assessment focused on education, economic development, poverty, talent, quality of place, entrepreneurship and community cohesion were integrated into the program’s curriculum.
“We congratulate graduates on their accomplishment,” said John Kimbrell, executive vice president of the Spartanburg Chamber. “We believe Leadership Spartanburg graduates are prepared to help lead Spartanburg to a prosperous future.”
Leadership Spartanburg is presented by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. Applications for the Leadership Spartanburg Class of 2019 will be accepted through May 31.
The Leadership Spartanburg Class of 2018 graduates include:
- Lee Bailey, City of Woodruff
- Jeffrie Berline, All About Care
- Laura Boles, WSPA/WYCW Media Group
- Denia Brown, National Honorary Beta Club
- Katie Burnett, S.C. School for the Deaf and the Blind
- Marquice Clark, Cleveland Academy of Leadership
- Chris Couchell, Comfort Keepers
- Rachel Dattilo, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Courtney Edwards, Milliken & Co.
- Luke Feisal, Wofford College
- Adam Flynn, McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture
- Jamie Gibson, Farmers Market
- Cameron Harris, Community Volunteer/Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Kelly Heatherly, Spartanburg Water
- Jessica Holcomb, Spartanburg Housing Authority
- Phillip Humphrey, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Jillian Kersh, Sherman College
- Michael Lee, Birth Matters
- Anne McCraw, PCMA
- Samantha Nicholson, Hyde Law Firm
- Wiley North, Coldwell Banker Caine
- Miguel Pastrana, Pacolet Milliken Enterprises
- Amy Raffo, ETV Endowment of SC, Inc.
- Lindsey Ridgeway, Junior League of Spartanburg
- Tracie Rodak, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Matthew Roos, Wofford College
- Natalia Rosario, City of Spartanburg
- Meredith Rose, Jesse Boyd Elementary School
- Jennifer Russell, Contec, Inc.
- Natalie Smith, Spartanburg Housing Authority
- Selena Smith, Community Volunteer
- Mary Kathryn Snead, Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce
- Kevin Stiens, Spartanburg County Parks
- Ashley Stokes, Spartanburg Day School
- Roger Sullivan, Community Volunteer
- Hannah Terpack, USC Upstate George Dean Johnson Jr. College of Business and Economics
- Taylor Thomas, Palmetto Council of the Boy Scouts of America
- Jansen Tidmore, Downtown Development Partnership
- Renee Trammell, Spartanburg Community College
- Wendy Vinson, Converse College
- Kyle Waltz, JM Smith Corp.
- Brian Webb, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Chris White, Capital Construction
- Emily Wood, Sherman College