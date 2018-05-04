Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Guys and Dolls

The slickest high rollers are in town through May 13th, and they’re depending on Nathan Detroit to score a secret spot for their floating craps game.

Throw in Salvation Army songbird Sarah Brown, who’s short on sinners at the mission; Sky Masterson, who accepts Nathan’s bet that he can’t lure Sarah to exotic tropical Havana; the notorious showgirl Miss Adelaide, who’s desperate to marry Nathan; and the lively lyrics and music of Frank Loesser, and you’ve got Guys and Dolls, a screwball romantic musical comedy to remember.

Performances begin this weekend and continue through May 13th at Chapman Cultural Center Theatre.

Read Dan Armonaitis’s article on GoUpstate for quotations and additional information about the show and its cast. Please visit tickets.vendini.com or call (864) 542-2787 to purchase tickets.

(Photo credit: Spartanburg Little Theatre, via Facebook.)