Spartanburg Methodist College Opens Downtown Event Space

The City of Spartanburg Podcast has spent a lot of time over the years chronicling downtown Spartanburg’s rise.

They’ve covered historic redevelopments, transformative new construction projects, new streetscaping, restaurant and retail openings, and events that cater to our diverse, newly vibrant downtown crowds. Along the way, they’ve also tried their best to contextualize each of these pieces of the downtown redevelopment puzzle, showing as best they can the landscape Spartanburg’s people are creating in our city’s core.

What’s the cumulative effect of all that movement? Simple: Downtown Spartanburg is now the place where local institutions, organizations, businesses, and individuals want to be. With their new space inside the newly renovated Aug W. Smith building, Spartanburg Methodist College has become latest example of such an institution, one that recognizes that the new local paradigm shift is very real and that having a presence in downtown Spartanburg now means being in the middle of the action.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with a couple of folks responsible for creating SMC’s new “education, collaboration and creation space” on E Main Street, Jennifer Dillenger, Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Kris Neely, Professor of Art and Director of Interdisciplinary Studies. Listen below to learn more.

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)