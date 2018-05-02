Spring Concert Series Returns to South Carolina Botanical Garden

A lineup of delights for the ears and tastebuds is returning to one of the most picturesque settings on the Clemson University campus.

Beginning in May, the South Carolina Botanical Garden will play host to “Music in the Garden,” featuring free live music from some of the region’s top musical acts on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tuesdays Tunes & Tastings kicks off May 1 with Elissa Weber. Every Tuesday evening in May, the Lower Lawn behind the Visitor’s Center at the Botanical Garden is transformed into an outdoor pub with live music by some of the Upstate’s best musicians.

“Carolina Bauernhaus will be on hand serving up craft brews, ales and meads with proceeds going to support the SCBG,” Garden business manager Angel Perkins said. “Bring a picnic dinner if you’d like and enjoy brews and bands under the stars.”

On Friday evenings, beginning May 4 with Gypsy Sallies, bring the whole family to the Botanical Garden’s Amphitheater to enjoy free concerts throughout the spring.

“Palmetto’s Smokehouse & Oyster Bar will be on hand providing concessions or you can pack a picnic dinner to listen to some of the Upstate’s finest musical talent,” Perkins said.

This spring’s full lineup includes:

TUESDAYS TUNES & TASTINGS

7 p.m. on the Lower Lawn

May 1 — Elissa Weber

Weber is a relative newcomer to the scene, performing in gigs at Bleu Voodoo, Carolina Bauernhaus Ales and McGee’s Irish Pub to name a few. She has also performed in local festivals. Her music ranges from classics to modern music and a little bit of everything — it is easy-listening, laid-back music. She wants people to feel at home with her music, listening to songs they grew up with and know.

May 8 — TBD

May 15 — Ticko @ Dawn

May 22 — Sorelle

Sorelle means “sisters” in Italian. Even though they’re not sisters (nor Italian), it doesn’t stop Linda Allen, Sheron Sweeney and Tequilla Stokes from acting or performing like it. The three altos met in the community choral group Foothills Chorale and for the past eight years have performed as a trio for various audiences throughout the Upstate. Their love of music transcends many genres and musical styles, including spiritual, country, western, oldies and hits from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and beyond. They put their heart and soul into everything they do. Their motto is “So much music… so little time.”

May 29 — Cameron Shaw

SPRING CONCERT SERIES

7 p.m. in the Amphitheater

May 4 — Gypsy Sallies

The Gypsy Sallies are an all-female Americana trio with three-part vocal harmonies. Their music ranges folk, rock, blues and even some gospel. These seasoned musicians play a wide range of covers from singer/songwriters as well as originals, and are influenced by artists such as Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, Gillian Welch, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Red Molly and Shawn Colvin.

May 11 — New Time Travelers

Featuring Americana, bluegrass and original songs, the New Time Travelers hail from Anderson and feature Rosalinda McGarity on keyboards and vocals, Caitlin Taylor Whitehouse on fiddle, Jim Morgan on bass and Mike Cannon on guitar.

May 18 — Rhythm City Band

Rhythm City Band is the Upstate’s most versatile band performing music from all genres including beach, rock’n’roll, oldies, classics, country and Motown.

May 25 — Foxfire Revival

Foxfire Revival is a four-piece folk outfit with an Appalachian string band feel that brings a variety of sounds from traditional instruments such as harmonica, banjo, mandolin and cello. Motivated by the spirit of the Foxfire series of North Georgia, the Athens-based band was born in 2016 out of a weekly gathering of friends seeking to revive certain old-fashioned crafts from times gone by. Together these friends — Austin Hall, Jordan Burbage, David Henry and Brock Beisel — seek to celebrate and share with others their collective love for adventure, a good story and Appalachian culture through the music they create. Foxfire Revival takes cues from the likes of Mipso, Nickel Creek, The Avett Brothers and Gregory Alan Isakov.

June 1 — Jim Morgan & Michael Goldston

June 8 — Wild Pines

This talented group featuring Matt McClellan, Jim Morgan, Rebecca Smith and Mary Silvergirl made their full band concert debut Dec. 29, 2017, in the Bauernhaus taproom in Anderson. Guitars, mandolin, clawhammer banjo, bass and fiddle join with heavy vocal harmonies to perform folksy originals and covers.

(Written by Steven Bradley, Clemson University Media Relations.)