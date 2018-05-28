Street Music Returns to Downtown Spartanburg

Chapman Cultural Center is excited to announce that the street music series has returned to the Spartanburg Downtown Cultural District.

Local musicians will set up on the sidewalk in four locations along East and West Main Street in downtown Spartanburg now through October. Performances will happen every Wednesday – Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The Street Music Series was launched in August 2017 and ran for 13 weeks with resounding success. In that time, the Cultural District hosted over 145 gigs including 9 genres of music and over 1,800 people stopped to enjoy along Main Street in Spartanburg. Weekly surveys showed that the series attracted a diverse audience and that people were willing to donate to local musicians to keep them performing.

Local musician April Bennett of April B. & The Cool said: “The series is important because art is important. Just like the murals, lightbulbs, and all the other cool sculptures in Downtown Spartanburg, the music of street musicians paint sonic pictures that were both welcomed and admired by passersby.”

For more information, and to see the schedule of musicians and their locations each week, visit www.SpartanburgCulturalDistrict.com.

(Article by Chapman Cultural Center.)