Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

This Sunday’s featured artist is His & Hers. His & Hers is an acoustic multi-genre duo act featuring married couple Matt & Hannah Forrester from Boiling Springs SC. The band plays locally around the Upstate of South Carolina and regionally in parts of North Carolina.

We hope to see you out there on Sunday! For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS.

(Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.)