Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week and #ThankATeacher with us! Teachers provide so much to our students—inspiration, motivation and, ultimately, their futures.

Teachers change the lives of millions of children every day, and their work and impact extends far beyond the boundaries of the classroom. Join us during PTA Teacher Appreciation Week to #ThankATeacher for all that they deliver to our nation’s children.

How You Can #ThankATeacher

Take the time to show your appreciation this week. To help you thank the teachers in your lives for delivering so much, PTA.org has created certificates and flyers!

More Ways to Get Involved

Here are a few more ways you can get involved:

Have your school principal, PTA/PTSA President or student sign and present our ready-made appreciation certificates to the teachers in your life.

Share photos and your activities during the week by using the hashtag #ThankATeacher on social media!

On Thursday, upload a #TBT of you and your favorite teacher and thank them using the official hashtag #ThankATeacher.

Read about more ways to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week on the One Voice blog and PTAOurChildren.org.

Since 1984, National PTA has designated the first week in May as a special time to honor the men and women who lend their passion and skills to educating our children. PTA events at the national, state and local levels celebrate the outstanding contributions teachers make.