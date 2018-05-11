The Fair at Heritage Park Returns May 17-27

The Fair at Heritage Park returns to the Upstate May 17th through May 27th. The fair will have tasty food, awesome rides, arts and craft vendors, and incredible musical performances.

There will be over seventy-five artists, crafters, and vendors showcasing potters, jewelers, artwork, furniture, home decor, clothing, accessories, and much more. Fair favorites such as funnel cakes, cotton candy, chicken & waffles and more will be available. Along with amazing shows from David “The Bullet” Smith human cannonball, Lady Houdini, petting zoo, Olympic Dream High Dive show, extreme bulls and more.

Ride tickets are $1.25 each, $20.00 for 21 tickets (you save $6.25), $50.00 for 55 tickets (you save $18.75), and $100.00 for 120 tickets (you save $50.00). All rides require more than one ticket.

2018 Daily & Ride Specials

Thursday, May 17

FREE Admission with Food Drive

“Pay One Price” $15 Unlimited Rides

Friday, May 18

Saturday, May 19

11am-Noon – FREE Admission & Rides

“Pay One Price” Noon-3pm – $25 Unlimited Rides (sold Noon-3pm, good till close)

Sunday, May 20

“School Special” 12:30-2pm

FREE Admission & Rides for Students (Must have ticket distributed in school)

2pm-Close Regular Priced Tickets

Monday, May 21

“Student Day” 18 and under admitted FREE

“Pay One Price” $15 Unlimited Rides

Tuesday, May 22

“$2 Tuesday” $2 Admission, $2 Rides, $2 Food Items, $2 Games

Wednesday, May 23

“Free Ride Wednesday” (One free ride per paid admission)

“Pay One Price” $20 Unlimited Rides

Thursday, May 24

“Heroes Day” All active, reserve or retired military veterans, law enforcement,

firefighters and first responders are admitted FREE with valid ID.

“Pay One Price” $20 Unlimited Rides

Friday, May 25

Saturday, May 26

11am-Noon – FREE Admission & Rides

“Pay One Price” Noon-3pm – $25 Unlimited Rides (sold Noon-3pm, good till close)

Sunday, May 27

“Last Blast”

“Pay One Price” $20 Unlimited Rides

Visit fairatheritagepark.com for additional information.