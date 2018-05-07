Ticket Sales for Biltmore Concert Series Open on May 23rd

Creedence Clearwater Revisited and Night Ranger are set to kick off the 22nd annual Biltmore Concert Series on Aug. 2nd. Concerts are staged on the South Terrace of Biltmore House, with breathtaking twilight views of Mount Pisgah and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

All shows start at 7:30 pm. Tickets may be purchased beginning May 23rd at www.biltmore.com/concerts, by calling 866-336-1255, or in person at Biltmore’s Reservation and Ticketing Sales Center, 1 Lodge St., Asheville, NC 28803. Performers and dates are subject to change.

2018 Biltmore Concert Series Line-up

Aug. 2 Creedence Clearwater Revisited and Night Ranger

Arena Rock

Aug. 3 Jay Leno

Stand-Up Comedy

Aug. 9 for KING & COUNTRY and Lauren Daigle

Contemporary Christian

Aug. 11 An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Country/Folk/Western Swing

Aug. 16 The Temptations and The Four Tops

R&B

About the Artists

Creedence Clearwater Revisited and Night Ranger

These enduring arena rock legends are known for classics such as “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “I Put a Spell on You,” “Sister Christian,” and “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me.”

Jay Leno

Television Academy Hall of Fame inductee and multi-Emmy Award-winning talk show host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno is one of America’s favorite entertainers. Leno dominated late night television for more than two decades as host of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

for KING & COUNTRY and Lauren Daigle

Known for such hits as “Priceless” and “Run Wild,” for KING & COUNTRY is a Grammy Award-winning Christian duo. Also appearing is Grammy-nominated, Billboard Music Award-winning artist Lauren Daigle, who has garnered acclaim with her hit singles “O Lord” and “First.”

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Texas-based Lyle Lovett fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. His accolades include four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and being named Texas State Musician.

The Temptations and The Four Tops

R&B specialists The Temptations and the Four Tops hit the South Terrace stage for performances of their classics “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” “Baby I Need Your Loving,” and “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch).”