Travelers Rest’s Music in the Park concert series continues on Saturday, May 12th, with Retro Vertigo, a local ’80s cover band.

Come enjoy free, live music in the open-air amphitheater during the pleasant South Carolina spring and summer seasons! With great views of Paris Mountain and plenty of room for the kids to play, the amphitheater at Trailblazer Park is the perfect concert venue hosting the best local and touring bands in the country.

There will be food trucks available, all of them family friendly with delicious entrees. There will also be a craft beer and wine stand. This event is open to the public and free! Food vendors and the craft beer stand open at 6:00 pm and the music starts at 7:00 pm.

Schedule for the month of May:

May 12th – Retro Vertigo

May 19th – Chocolate Chip & Co

May 26th – Shag Doctorz

Trailblazer Park is located at 235 Trailblazer Dr., accessible by Highways 25 and 276 as well as via the Swamp Rabbit Trail. Visit www.trailblazerpark.com for additional information.