3rd Annual Sparkle City Rhythm and Ribs on June 2nd

Sparkle City Rhythm and Ribs celebrates good times, entertainment, and delicious barbecue at Barnet Park in the Spartanburg Downtown Cultural District on Saturday, June 2nd.

Dozens of food and drink vendors will be offering ice cold beer, sodas, and other options in addition to delicious foods like burgers, pretzels, popcorn, candy, and of course tasty BBQ. There will also be arts and crafts vendors with locally made crafts.

There will be live music from JAVA Entertainment, Leroy Waters, The Enforcers Band, Song Band Upstate, and others throughout the day.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students, and children ten and under enter for free. Proceeds from the event will go back into the community to be used for service projects and contributions to other nonprofit organizations, including The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen, Miracle Hill Total Ministries, Backpack Buddies Spartanburg and South Carolina School for the Deaf & Blind.

The fun begins at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 2nd, and continues until 10:45 pm. For additional information, including the schedule of events, please visit www.rhythmandribs.org.