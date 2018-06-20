ACL Airshop Announces New Upstate Operations; $7.2 Million Investment and 32 New Jobs Expected

ACL Airshop, a global leader in custom unit load device (ULD) solutions, has announced plans to construct a new air cargo products factory in Greenville, S.C.

Through a $7.2 million investment, the company is projected to create approximately 32 new jobs.

Supporting the aviation industry, ACL Airshop is a subsidiary of Ranger Aerospace and has become a leading worldwide provider of fleet control, leasing, sales and repair services for ULDs. The company also manufactures cargo control products, operating on six continents and serving nearly all of the world’s top 50 air cargo hub airports. In the coming years, ACL Airshop plans to expand to serve a majority of the world’s top 100 airports.

Located in Park West Commerce Park, the 60,000-square-foot facility will feature high bay manufacturing spaces for air cargo nets, transportation straps and other products. Amenities for employees will include indoor and outdoor gathering spaces and a future workout center for fitness and health.

For more information on ACL Airshop, visit www.aclairshop.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Set Aside grant to assist with the costs of site work and infrastructure improvements.