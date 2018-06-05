American Airlines Adds Two New Daily Nonstop Flights to MIA From GSP

This winter, it’ll be more convenient for Upstate passengers to warm up in South Florida and the Caribbean from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

American Airlines will offer two daily nonstop flights from GSP to Miami International Airport (MIA) beginning on Dec. 19th.

“American’s continued expansion at GSP is great news for our community,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO. “Miami is not only a popular city for vacations, but it’s an international hub that provides convenient connections to destinations throughout the Caribbean as well as Central and South America.”

Flights will depart GSP for MIA daily at 6:00 am and 6:05 pm. MIA flights to GSP will be offered at 3:35 pm and 9:45 pm. All flights are estimated at two hours, four minutes.

The new Miami flights will be operated aboard 50-seat ERJ-145 aircraft. Flights can be booked at www.aa.com.

By the end of December 2018, American will offer up to 21 daily nonstop departures from GSP to six destinations. American currently offers nonstop service from GSP to Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.