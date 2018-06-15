An Overview of the Upcoming City Budget

Summer is here and that means something very special for City Podcast regulars… it’s time for the budget podcast.

This week the City Podcast has Assistant City Manager Chris Story on to give an overview of the most important ordinance City Council passes each year.

The $40.8 million fiscal year 2018-2019 budget includes no tax or fee increases and shows four percent projected revenue growth, owing largely to growing in Hospitality Tax and Business License revenue. However, much of that growth is absorbed in the budget by necessary expenditure increases for the City’s equipment replacement fund, facilities maintenance, and City Employee medical insurance and retirement fund increases. The new budget goes into effect July 1. Details include:

• Three percent employee cost-of-living pay increase

• Seven percent increase for the medical insurance fund

• $250,834 for mandatory increases in employee retirement

• Increase of $50,000 for City’s legacy pension plan

• $220,000 for building facilities maintenance

• $1.49 million for equipment replacement

Listen below for more details and follow this link to download the full fiscal year budget.

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)