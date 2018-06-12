ASPCA Offers Summer Safety Tips to Help Pets Beat the Heat

As the days grow longer and the sun shines brighter, the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) reminds animal lovers how to keep pets safe and happy when summer arrives.

“Summertime is a wonderful time for family and friends to get together and enjoy themselves, often with a beloved pet by their side,” says Dr. Steven Hansen, senior vice president of the ASPCA’s Midwest Office, which also houses the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center. “However, it’s important to consider the hidden (and, sometimes, not-so-hidden) dangers that can harm our favorite furry companions.”

Here are just some of the ways animal lovers can keep their pets safe this summer:

Just Say No. Summertime is the perfect time for a backyard barbeque or party, but please remember that the food and drink you serve your guests may be poisonous to pets. “Keep alcoholic beverages away from pets, as they can cause intoxication, depression, comas, or even death,” says Dr. Hansen. “Similarly, remember that the snacks you serve your friends should not be a treat for your pet; any change of diet, even for one meal, may give your dog or cat severe digestive ailments.”

Pets have it made in the shade. Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give your pets plenty of water when it’s hot outdoors. Also, make sure your pet has a shady place to get out of the sun, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot. “Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle,” says Dr. Louise Murray, director of medicine at the ASPCA’s Bergh Memorial Animal Hospital in Manhattan. “On a hot day, even with the windows open, a parked automobile can become a furnace in no time, and heatstroke can develop, which is potentially fatal.”

Keep your pet pest-free. Commonly-used flea and tick products, rodenticides (mouse and rat baits), and lawn and garden insecticides can be harmful to cats and dogs if ingested, so keep them out of reach. While there are flea products that can be used safely on dogs, these same products can be deadly to cats, because of the presence of the chemical permethrin. Be sure to read directions on these products carefully.

Water safety is pet-friendly. Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool—not all dogs are good swimmers. Introduce your pets to water gradually and make sure pets wear flotation devices while on boats. Try not to let your dog drink pool water, which contains chlorine and other chemicals that could cause stomach upset.

Beware of “High Rise Syndrome.” “During warmer months, we see an increase in injured animals as a result of ‘High-Rise Syndrome,’ which occurs when pets fall out of windows or doors and are seriously or fatally injured,” says Dr. Murray. “Pet owners need to know that this is completely preventable if they take simple precautions.” Keep all unscreened windows or doors in your home closed and make sure adjustable screens are tightly secured.

Be aware of heated situations. When taking your dog outdoors or in the company of other animals, always keep a watchful eye on those around you. Summer is a wonderful time to engage in outdoor activities with your pet, but with more people and their dogs enjoying the warmer weather, tempers may flare over territory, so it’s equally important to make sure your dog is safe and secure around strangers and other animals.

Fireworks aren’t very petriotic. Never use fireworks around pets. Says Dr. Hansen, “While exposure to lit fireworks can potentially result in severe burns or trauma to curious pets, even unused fireworks are hazardous. Many types of fireworks contain potentially toxic substances such as potassium nitrate, copper, chlorates, arsenic and other heavy metals.”

Keep citronella candles, insect coils and oil products out of the reach of pets as well. Ingestions can produce stomach irritation and possibly even central nervous system depression, and if inhaled, the oils could potentially cause aspiration pneumonia.

If your dog or cat accidentally ingests any potentially harmful products and you need emergency advice, please consult the ASPCA’s Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435 (a fee applies) or www.aspca.org/apcc, or take your pet to a veterinarian immediately. For more information on having a fun, safe summer with your pet, please visit www.aspca.org.

(Images and story provided by ASPCA.)