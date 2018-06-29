Celebrate Simpsonville 2018 on June 30th

The City of Simpsonville invites the public to attend “Celebrate Simpsonville 2018,” a free Independence Day event, on Saturday, June 30th, at Heritage Park Amphitheatre, 861 SE Main Street.

The patriotic event includes a charity parachute jump, military swearing-in ceremony, a concert by The Charlie Daniels Band and much more. Gates for the event open at 6:00 pm, and the program begins at 7:00 pm.

Simpsonville Mayor Janice Curtis will parachute from a plane with the Special Forces Jump Team to kick off the event. This jump will benefit Children’s Miracle Network, Quilts of Valor, and Honor Flight of the Upstate. Check www.eventbrite.com to support Mayor Curtis’ efforts and donate to these charities.

Quilts of Valor will present handmade quilts to local veterans touched by war, to cover them with comfort and healing. The US Army will conduct a formal swearing-in ceremony for a large group of future soldiers who have chosen to serve their country. Following the special ceremonial events, The Eric Scott Band hits the stage with some Southern rock favorites.

After a brief intermission, The Charlie Daniels Band will perform. A true country/rock legend, Charlie Daniels has 50-plus years in the music business. The Grammy-winner’s hits include “Long Haired Country Boy,” “South’s Gonna Do It Again,” “In America,” and his signature song, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” At age 81, Daniels will perform dozens of concert events this year, including The Grand Ole Opry. He works on behalf of several charities, and he doesn’t hide his patriotism.

At the concert’s conclusion, a spectacular fireworks show will begin above the Heritage Park Amphitheatre stage.

his event is FREE and open to the public as a celebration of Independence Day. Parking is also free. Guests may bring small blankets and lawn chairs for the event. No coolers, tents or pets are allowed. Concessions will be offered for purchase.

For more information about Celebrate Simpsonville 2018, contact Roger Dickson at TRZ Management at [email protected] or 864.367.6213.