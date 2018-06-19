Chapman Cultural Center Awards $621,000 to Arts Community

Chapman Cultural Center, the leading local arts agency in Spartanburg County, has awarded twenty arts, science, and humanities organizations and seven local artists a total of $621,200.
In the last 23 years, Chapman Cultural Center has awarded $14.7 million in grants to strengthen, develop and promote the cultural vibrancy in Spartanburg County in a sustainable way. And our community’s creative ecology is thriving because of it.
Currently, Chapman Cultural Center offers three types of grants to local nonprofits and individual artists. Learn more about their projects and organizations below.
2018 – 2019 General Operating Support (GOS) Grants
GOS Grants are awarded to anchor cultural organizations that have been established for 3 years or more.
GOS Grants were awarded to the following organizations:
- Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg– $16,000
• Ballet Spartanburg – $114,000
• Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve – $15,000
• Hub City Writers Project – $25,000
• Spartanburg Art Museum – $93,250
• Spartanburg County Historical Association – $76,500
• Spartanburg Philharmonic – $100,000
• Spartanburg Science Center – $40,200
• Spartanburg Little Theatre and Spartanburg Youth Theatre – $104,000
Community Grants
Community Grants are awarded quarterly to nonprofits and individual artists who reside in Spartanburg County.
2017-2018 Community Grantees include:
- Anna Elliott – Untitled Reconstruction Project
• Desiree Schmidt – Felicia Forte – Alla Prima Portrait Workshop
• Kelsey Leahy – Oboe Rockstar
• Ian Russell – Developing Voice Acting in Spartanburg
• Robyn Hussa Farrell – CONNECTVideos to Empower Teens About Pregnancy Prevention
• Timothy Farrell – Spartanburg Historical Landmarks Documentary Series
• Spartanburg Juneteenth Inc. – Spartanburg Juneteenth Festival
• Hub City Empty Bowls – The Hub City Empty Bowls Project
• Converse College – Tri-State Sculpture Conference
• Charles Lea Center – Artist Performance at Road Rally Fundraiser
• Proud Mary Theatre Company – I Am My Own Wife
• Spartanburg Community College – Ascend Spartanburg Community College Student Magazine
• Spartanburg Earth Day Festival – Spartanburg Earth Day Festival art contests
• Spartanburg Repertory Opera – Increasing Educational Outreach to Make Opera Accessible for Spartanburg Youth
• Speaking Down Barriers – Days of Transformation
• Treefalls – Treefalls Presents NYC-based Pianist Vicky Chow
• Woodland Heights Elementary School – Artsploration
ArtsXcelerator Grant
A $10,000 award to an individual artist for a public art project that aligns with Spartanburg Community Indicators Project and local nonprofits that are working to make Spartanburg a more inclusive, stronger, healthier, prouder, and culturally vibrant community.
- 2017 ArtsXcelerator Grant Recipient: Daniel Anthony Zongrone – STEAM Garden on Southside Spartanburg
Chapman Cultural Center provides major funding and education for many of Spartanburg’s arts and cultural organizations. Its educational programs serve more than 40,000 public and private school students throughout Spartanburg County, with residencies by professional artists in the disciplines of music, dance, visual arts, literature, media, theatre, and crafts.
(Image and article by Chapman Cultural Center.)