Chapman Cultural Center Awards $621,000 to Arts Community

Chapman Cultural Center, the leading local arts agency in Spartanburg County, has awarded twenty arts, science, and humanities organizations and seven local artists a total of $621,200.

In the last 23 years, Chapman Cultural Center has awarded $14.7 million in grants to strengthen, develop and promote the cultural vibrancy in Spartanburg County in a sustainable way. And our community’s creative ecology is thriving because of it.

Currently, Chapman Cultural Center offers three types of grants to local nonprofits and individual artists. Learn more about their projects and organizations below.

2018 – 2019 General Operating Support (GOS) Grants

GOS Grants are awarded to anchor cultural organizations that have been established for 3 years or more.

GOS Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Community Grants

Community Grants are awarded quarterly to nonprofits and individual artists who reside in Spartanburg County.

2017-2018 Community Grantees include:

ArtsXcelerator Grant

A $10,000 award to an individual artist for a public art project that aligns with Spartanburg Community Indicators Project and local nonprofits that are working to make Spartanburg a more inclusive, stronger, healthier, prouder, and culturally vibrant community.

2017 ArtsXcelerator Grant Recipient: Daniel Anthony Zongrone – STEAM Garden on Southside Spartanburg

Chapman Cultural Center provides major funding and education for many of Spartanburg’s arts and cultural organizations. Its educational programs serve more than 40,000 public and private school students throughout Spartanburg County, with residencies by professional artists in the disciplines of music, dance, visual arts, literature, media, theatre, and crafts.

(Image and article by Chapman Cultural Center.)