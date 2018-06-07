Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Adds Welcomes New Board Members

Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas (CCP), headquartered in Spartanburg, is pleased to announce the addition of five new members to its board of directors. CCP is dedicated to providing comprehensive support and loving compassion to families whose children are battling cancer to improve their overall quality of life.

The nonprofit serves children and families throughout South Carolina and North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our board with these five incredibly experienced board members,” said Laura Allen, executive director of CCP. “With representation from both S.C. and N.C., these remarkable individuals each have a heart for the children that we serve and bring expertise, talent and energy to the table. Having them on our team as we navigate the tremendous growth our organization is experiencing will help to ensure we are well positioned to provide assistance to the increasing number of Carolina families that need our services.”

Joining the CCP board are Sheila Breitweiser, Sky Foster, Stone Kelley-McLeod, Jill Van Pelt and Cal Wicker:

Sheila Breitweiser of Durham, NC, is a retired executive from the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Foundation where she held the position of Vice President/Executive Director. Prior to that role, Breitweiser served as President of the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind for 11 years. Earlier in her career she was appointed as superintendent of the North Carolina School for the Blind and held various administrative positions in the NC education arena including assistant superintendent and principal. She currently holds positions on the advisory board of the Duke Eye Center and the board of the First Presbyterian Day School. As a result of her esteemed record of service Breitweiser has earned the South Carolina Order of the Palmetto, the North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the Spartanburg Chamber’s 2013 Neville Holcombe Distinguished Citizenship Award and numerous other honors.

Sky Foster is Department Manager of Corporate Communications with BMW Manufacturing Co. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from South Carolina State University and her Masters of Arts from North Carolina Central University. Foster has received numerous awards throughout her professional career including the Outstanding Women Achievement Award from Converse College and the James R. King Golden Achievement Award. She sits on the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the SC Chamber of Commerce – Greenville Advisory Board.

Stone Kelley-McLeod recently rejoined Merrill Lynch in Spartanburg, SC, as an Investment Analyst. She first retired from Merrill Lynch after serving 33 years as a Vice President, Wealth Management Advisor and Certified Financial Planner. Kelley-McLeod is a graduate of the University of Alabama. In 2016 she relocated to Spartanburg from Columbia where she was very active in the community, including service as a board member for Children Unlimited/Family Service Center of SC. While in the Spartanburg area, Kelley-McLeod has served on the Grants and Education Committees of Women Giving for Spartanburg and as a volunteer for the Spartanburg Interfaith Hospitality Network (SPIHN) as well as the Altar Guild and various committees at her church.

Jill Van Pelt is Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer for Denny’s Corporation and is responsible for the brand’s human resources functions. Van Pelt joined Denny’s in April 2006, and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and French from Clarke College, as well as a master’s degree in human resources management from Houston Baptist University. She is actively involved in the community, currently serving on the board of the United Way of the Piedmont, Spartanburg Little Theatre and Ten at the Top. She was awarded the “2015 Woman Worth Watching” recognition from Diversity Journal. Jill and her husband, Mike, along with their children, Abbie and Zachary, make their home in Spartanburg.

Cal Wicker is Assistant Vice President at BB&T in the Commercial Lending Department. He received his Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Davidson College and his Master of Arts in management from Wake Forest University. An active community leader, Wicker is the president of Hub City Hog Fest and serves on the boards of United Way Young Leaders and the Leadership Spartanburg Alumni Association. He is also a member of the United Way Community Impact Health Council, Hospitality Tax Grant committee, 1831 Gala committee, and One Million Cups committee. Wicker is the recipient of several awards including the John Coleman Volunteer of the Year Award for Mobile Meals in 2016.

Continuing board members include Chairperson Sheila Ingle, Chairperson-Elect Ryan Gaylord, Ed Bargainer, Karla Butler, Brian Carey, Ruth Cate, Bet Hamilton, Martin Huff, Dot Hull, Marsha Moore and Melinda Moretz, M.D.

“We believe that leaders like these will help to further our mission to ensure all Carolina children have access to the most appropriate cancer care available,” said Sheila Ingle, chairperson of the CCP board. “They are each passionate about the work of CCP. We are confident they will add to the great efforts being accomplished by our board and help us achieve our ambitious goals.”

Started in 2001, CCP grew from a project of the Spartanburg Breakfast Optimist Club. The organization first existed to help families in Spartanburg County, SC but has now expanded its reach to encompass families throughout all of North and South Carolina.

Children are referred to CCP by social workers at their pediatric oncology treatment centers. After identifying specific needs, CCP continues to partner with them throughout their childhood cancer journey until the child reaches 21. The nonprofit provides transportation, food and lodging for families who travel great distances frequently to obtain the lifesaving treatment their children need.