Council Tables Downtown Residential Development Agreement

After a lengthy discussion at their recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council voted 7-0 to table discussion of a proposed development agreement that would bring 24 single-family homes to a vacant city-owned 4.51-acre parcel behind Barnet Park.

Under the terms of the Development Agreement, the city would convey property to the developer for $100 and would additionally agree to make improvements to Silver Hill Street at an estimated cost of $80,000.

Several Council members voiced concerns over the estimated purchase price of the homes, which the developer estimated to start at around $275,000, and voted to table the agreement to allow City staff and the developer to consider options for a “workforce” housing component for the project that would allow some percentage of the homes to be affordable for residents near the city’s median income level of around $41,000 per earner.

Also at the meeting, Council voted 4-3 to approve changes to the City’s traffic calming ordinance that would allow those renting a property to vote on neighborhood traffic calming measures. Previously, only a property owner could vote on such measures. Council members Hyde, Anderson, and Littlejohn voted against the measure.

For more from the recent City Council meeting, see the full video below.

(Written by the City of Spartanburg.)