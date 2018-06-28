HUB-BUB Artists-in-Residence Program Relaunching Through Chapman Cultural Center

If you’ve spent any significant amount of time in downtown Spartanburg in the last decade, there’s a pretty good chance that you’ve encountered work created by one of the thirty-three artists brought to Spartanburg through HUB-BUB’s celebrated Artists-in-Residence program.

Over the years, the program’s artists have created lasting impacts that are both physical (like Sparkle City Mini Putt) and cultural.

Now, through a merger last year with Chapman Cultural Center, the former HUB-BUB Artists-in-Residence program is back. The retooled 11-month residency is set to bring two artists to live and work in Spartanburg this September, but before that happens, the City of Spartanburg Podcast is talking with Chapman Cultural Center Creative Placemaking and HUB-BUB Director Eric Kocher about the revived program. Listen below to learn more!

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg Podcast.)