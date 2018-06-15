Hub City Empty Bowls Celebrates Ten Years

The first bowl-making session for Hub City Empty Bowls 2018 will be Saturday, June 16th. Bring family and friends for creative fun, making pottery bowls that will help feed those in need.

The first session takes place at Spartanburg Art Museum in Chapman Cultural Center from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. At these events, the public is invited to make handmade pottery bowls. No experience is necessary, and all materials, including instruction by Carolina Clay Artists, are free. The bowls are left to be glazed and fired, and eventually used on Soup Day. Organizers hope to have more than 1,400 bowls made this year.

Please join us on the following dates:

Saturday, June 16

at Spartanburg Art Museum, Chapman Cultural Center

10 a.m.–12 p.m. & 1–3 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

at West Main Artists’ Co-op

1-4 p.m.

Saturday, July 14

at Spartanburg Art Museum, Chapman Cultural Center

10 a.m.–12 p.m. & 1–3 p.m.

Hub City Empty Bowls is a grassroots organization that connects potters, charities, and ordinary citizens to make pottery bowls free-of-charge that are then used to raise funds to end food insecurity in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Visit HubCityEmptyBowls.com for additional information.