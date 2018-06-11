Hyatt Honors OTO Employees With Sales and Leadership Awards

Two OTO Development employees won top honors for sales and leadership within the Hyatt brand’s select service portfolio.

Daniel Crangle received a Hyatt Leadership Award for Select Service Revenue Management and Osman Keskin won a Hyatt Sales Award. Selected amongst colleagues from across the Americas, Crangle was named Hyatt Franchise Revenue Manager of the Year and Keskin was tapped as HY-ACHIEVER during the brand’s Global Sales Summit Awards Dinner in Orlando, Florida.

Crangle is Regional Director of Revenue Management at OTO Development, a Spartanburg SC-based Johnson Management company that owns and operates select service hotels in 13 states as well as the District of Columbia. In this role, he supports Hyatt Place Chicago/Downtown-The Loop, the property where Keskin serves as Director of Sales.

“The numbers at our Hyatt Place in Chicago speak for themselves,” says Lisa Giaimo, VP/Sales & Marketing at OTO Development, “but the real story is about the synergy between Daniel and Osman — two consummate professionals with complementary expertise — and their ability to lead everyone on property to not only meet, but exceed, some very ambitious revenue goals.”

The Hyatt award winners exemplify leadership, achievement and productivity, Giaimo says, and their shared efforts at Hyatt Place Chicago/Downtown-The Loop last year increased every measure at a property that was already performing well.

“Through creative sales and revenue management efforts, Daniel and Osman grew RGI Index share by 8% in 2017. They grew RevPar by 5.6% in a market where the competitive set lost 2.2% — which is incredible,” says Giaimo. “They grew year-over-year revenue by six digits and when we say they are stars, that statement is backed by STR (Smith Travel Research): Hyatt Place Chicago/Downtown-The Loop ranked #1 out of 7 in its comp set for the entire year.”

Beyond the numbers, both honorees are committed to Hyatt’s Higher Purpose of “caring for people so that they can be their best.” They are active in their communities — Crangle volunteers, for example, via OTO’s corporate outreach with United Way, while Keskin leads the Hyatt Place Chicago team’s efforts on behalf of the Purple Asparagus Initiative to educate 1st graders about eating healthy, nutritious meals.

The leadership and sales award winners also serve as role models via OTO’s mentorship program, freely sharing their experience and expertise with the company’s budding talent.

“As Hyatt’s Revenue Manager of the Year and HY-ACHIEVER, Daniel and Osman serve as powerful examples of what happens when you’re consistent and precise,” Giaimo says. “They demonstrate the importance of taking ownership of effort so that, in turn, you can take ownership of the results.”

(Written by Diane Jackson, OTO Development.)