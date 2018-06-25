International Scholars to Attend Conference at Wofford

More than one hundred scholars from nearly a dozen countries will participate in the International Human Science Research Conference through Thursday, June 28th, at Wofford College.

The conference, with the theme “Phenomenology and Dialogue: Exploring questions of language, inclusivity and accessibility,” brings together scholars from diverse countries, languages, disciplines and backgrounds to share their research and discuss matters of phenomenology, the study of human consciousness and of the objects of direct experience, according to Dr. Christine S. Dinkins, William R. Kenan Jr. Professor of Philosophy at Wofford.

“These scholars are coming together at this conference in dialogue, engaging across commonalities and differences,” Dinkins says. “The conference will feature more than 50 individual research presentations on topics including the phenomenology of Alzheimer’s, listening to children’s voices through community-engaged research, reflections on art as phenomenon and assessments of intercultural learning. There will be numerous panel discussions as well.”

Three featured speakers at the conference will be G. Rumay Alexander, president of the National League for Nursing and professor and associate vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion/chief diversity officer at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill; Dr. Licia Carlson, professor of philosophy at Providence College; and Dr. Eva-Maria Simms, Adrian van Kaam Professor of Psychology at Duquesne University. “We are expecting more than 100 scholars from 11 countries, including Norway, Sweden, Demark, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands and Canada,” Dinkins says. “About a third of these are from nursing disciplines, another third from psychology and the rest a mixture of philosophy, social work and allied health fields. Wofford philosophy students helped to plan the program and will serve as hosts and moderators during the conference.”

The conference programs will take place primarily in the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts on Wofford’s campus.

Details about the conference, including the program schedule, can be found at www.wofford.edu/ihsrc/.

(Written by Wofford College.)