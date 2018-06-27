Ninety Six Hosts SC Festival of Stars June 28-30

Kick off the 4th of July holiday with the SC Festival of Stars, an annual three-day festival in Ninety Six. Join them this year at Ninety Six’s Town Park for a full weekend of festivities including a town parade, food, rides, a fireworks show, and so much more.

The festival kicks off Thursday, June 29th, with the music of Jukebox 45. The Friday concert is on June 29th and features Eloveation.

Saturday morning starts off by hosting the town’s Main Street Parade. Then things move down to the park for delicious festival food, amusement rides, classic and custom automobiles, food vendors, craft vendors, contests, and live music throughout the day up until the night time Fireworks Show. Fireworks are on June 30th at 9:45 pm.

The event is free to attend and is held in Ninety Six, South Carolina, home of the National Historic Site of Star Fort Battle Site, site of the first land battle of the American Revolution fought in the South. Ninety Six’s Town Park is located at 89 Saluda Street, Ninety Six, South Carolina 29666.

Alongside the festival each year the Tourism Department holds the Miss Festival Of Stars Pageant, where the winners ride in the parade.

Please visit www.scfestivalofstars.com for additional information.