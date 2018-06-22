Proud Mary Theatre Company Presents Lavender Cabaret

The award-winning Proud Mary Theatre Company, South Carolina’s first and only theatre company devoted exclusively to LGBTQ+ stories and voices, will announce its second season line-up of exciting theatre on Saturday, June 23rd, at the newly opened Aug Smith on Main in Spartanburg.

A performance of The Lavender Cabaret will take place during the season two reveal and it will feature some company regulars as well as guest artists in an evening of show tunes, all with a gay twist. On the bill are Brook Nelson, Tiffani Hagan, Kenneth Tice, Nicholas Hawkins, Chase McAbee, Hannah Burgess, Derrik Wilson, Barry Whitfield and Sandy Staggs.

The set list will run the gamut with selections from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and “Rent” to “Something Rotten” and a new musical that is about to open on Broadway, and even a drag number or two, said Staggs, Proud Mary Theatre Artistic Director.

“In between these fabulous numbers, we will announce our exciting and diverse MainStage season of four shows in 2018-19, including our first musical,” said Staggs. “One of these shows will be a regional premiere and our musical will be the South Carolina community theatre premiere.”

Directed by Miss Hagan with music direction by Tice, The Lavender Cabaret includes a wine reception, silent auction with items donated by local businesses and art donated by local artists.

Proud Mary Theatre Company’s debut production of “I Am My Own Wife” recently won the top prize at the South Carolina Theatre Association’s Community Theatre Festival, as well as at the Southeastern Theatre Conference. The play also garnered Best Actor for star Dave LaPage and Best Director for Robert Fuson.

Please visit proudmarytheatre.com for additional information.

(Written by Sandy Staggs, CarolinaCurtainCall.com.)