SCC Foundation Endows Spartanburg County Foundation Funds

The Spartanburg Community College Foundation is pleased to announce that five new endowment agreements have been established at The Spartanburg County Foundation totaling $85,000.

“This is an incredible time to be at the SCC Foundation. New scholarships are being established, endowments created and we are making our donated dollars work to directly benefit SCC students,” said Bea Walters Smith, executive director of the SCC Foundation and Advancement.

“We are pleased that the Spartanburg Community College Foundation has entrusted the Foundation with these funds,” said Troy Hanna, president and CEO of The Spartanburg County Foundation. “We value our meaningful partnerships with local educational institutions and are honored to assist in providing these fiduciary services and in meeting these critical needs for students in Spartanburg County and beyond.”

Two of the endowed agreements are scholarships — the Jimmy Painter Horticulture Scholarship and the Caroline Ragsdale Reutter Memorial Scholarship for Culinary Arts. The Jimmy Painter Horticulture Scholarship Fund was created in honor of Jimmy Painter for his distinguished 37-year teaching career at SCC and for service as the College’s first horticulture department chair. This scholarship allows students who live outside Spartanburg County pursuing a degree in horticulture to pay in-county tuition. On average, six and 10 students a year are awarded this scholarship.

“This scholarship fund plays an important role in the success of our students and our program,” said Jason Bagwell, horticulture department chair.

The Caroline Ragsdale Reutter Memorial Scholarship was endowed thanks to the success of a recent fundraising event, a Cakewalk in Budapest, attended by the late Reutter’s family and many friends. This scholarship will provide financial support to a student pursuing a degree in culinary arts.

Both scholarships will be awarded on an annual basis to SCC students who meet set criteria.

The three remaining endowed agreements are specialized funds that assist specific requests from students. This includes the SCC Arboretum Fund, the Sherry Vaughn Student Book Request Fund and the SCC Student Emergency Fund. The SCC Arboretum Fund was established with dollars generated from the horticulture department’s annual special events including the spring and fall plant sales and Arboretum Adventures. These funds will be used to assist in beautification projects on the SCC Central Campus. The Sherry Vaughn Student Book Fund and the SCC Student Emergency Fund reached the endowment level by dollars raised from the College’s annual Economic Visionaries event, which is held in March. Each of these funds provide support for current students who may need further assistance in addition to financial aid.

“The availability of the Student Emergency Fund and the Sherry Vaughn Book Fund represent opportunities to help students minimize, and in some cases, overcome barriers that have discouraged or prevented them from achieving their academic goals in the past,” said Ron Jackson, vice president of SCC’s Student Affairs. “We are excited and appreciate the work of the Foundation to make these opportunities available for our students.”

(Written by Cheri Anderson-Hucks, SCC SC.)

(Image: Shown from left: Ron Jackson, vice president, SCC Student Affairs; Grant Burns, chair, SCC Foundation and with AFL International; Henry C. Giles, Jr., president, SCC; Alan Shufelt, financial manager, SCC Foundation ; Charles “Chick” Reutter, husband of the late Caroline Ragsdale Reutter; Richard Reutter, CEO of Caroline’s Cakes; Jason Bagwell, chair, SCC horticulture department; Bea Walters Smith, executive director, SCC Foundation and Advancement; Troy Hannah, president and CEO, Spartanburg County Foundation; and Charles Reutter, Caroline’s Cakes.)