Scrappy Shakespeare in Downtown Spartanburg

Scrappy Shakespeare is a company of theatre artists, friends, and weirdos who, have mercy on their souls, love staging Shakespeare’s plays.

They come from different areas of the country, but they share both a love of Spartanburg and testing our theatrical limits.

Having worked together on a variety of irreverent, high-energy, and ridiculous projects, they’ve coined the only phrase that can truly describe our collective creative mind: the big ol’ stupid brain. Out of this big ol’, dumb ol’ brain comes fast-paced exploration, a penchant to say yes to new ideas, and an excitement for finding what is new, captivating, and fun.

And, despite all of their antics, they are highly trained theatre artists. They believe in the vitality and accessibility of theatre and that all you really need for a great production are talented and giving artists, a boatload of scrappy creativity, and an intimate connection with our audience.

Their June 30th performance of Romeo and Juliet takes place at Spartanburg’s Growler Haus at 3:00 pm.

Please visit their Facebook page for additional information.