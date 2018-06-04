Spartanburg Art Museum Presents Off the Wall

Off the Wall examines the work of twelve contemporary sculptors who have created a new paradigm. The artists use objects that many would not expect to find in traditional sculpture.

While in classical sculpture, art was made from raw materials, in the present day it is often constructed from pre-existing, reclaimed objects. Contemporary sculpture is about understanding the ways in which objects both acquire and lose meaning, and using this understanding to imbue them with new values. Off the Wall examines sculptors who use this “alchemy of objects” to create new physical, conceptual, and political spaces.

participating artists:

​Heather Beardsley​

Mike Benevenia​

Jeremy Entwistle

Tracy Featherstone​

Sherman Finch

​Nathaniel Foley

Anna Kell

John C. Kelley​

Ron Longsdorf

Janet Orselli

Lauren Peterson

The exhibit is open now and runs through August 5th. For more information, contact the museum’s Associate Curator, Ashleigh Shuler, at 864.582.7616 x 254 or email [email protected].

​This exhibition is generously sponsored by The Arkwright Foundation, Bagwell Fence, Santo Lubes, the Sikanas Family Charitable Fund, Kerin Hannah, Susu + George Dean Johnson Jr, Margaret + George Nixon, Bob’s Car Wash, Wakefield Automotive Group, and Barnet Development.

(Image: Fabulatory Epistemology by Heather Beardsley.)