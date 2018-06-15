Spartanburg Juneteenth Celebration to Be Held Saturday

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19th, 1865, Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the civil war had ended, freeing the last large population of enslaved peoples.

Throughout the country, annual celebrations now commemorate this day of emancipation. Juneteenth today celebrates African-American freedom and achievement, while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures. Spartanburg Juneteenth Inc.’s mission is to educate the Spartanburg community about African American history primarily through an annual Juneteenth celebration.

The 2018 Spartanburg Juneteenth will include a celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation, a reflection on the achievements of our decedents, a rib cook-off, games, live music, and more. There will also be free food!

The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 16th, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at Mary H. Wright Elementary School.

Please visit www.spartanburgjuneteenth.com/2018-festival for additional information.