Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages July 13-22, 2018 Take a trip back to the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair! Set in L.A.’s infamous Sunset Strip in 1987, Rock of Ages tells the story of Drew, a boy from South Detroit and Sherrie, a small-town girl, both in Los Angeles to chase their dreams of making it big and falling in love. This electrifying worldwide hit features a raucous 28 eyebrow-scorching rock hits from artists like Whitesnake, Journey, Pat Benatar, and REO Speedwagon. **Rock of Ages can be added to your 2017-2018 Season Ticket package at a discounted rate. Check the Season Tickets page for more details.

Legally Blonde September 8-24, 2017 The hit comedy film becomes a fresh, fun and upbeat musical that explodes on stage. Perky, blonde college student Elle Woods has her life all planned out – but when her boyfriend dumps her for someone more “serious”, Elle follows him to Harvard Law School to prove she’s capable of much more than anyone thought…Vivacious, energetic and full of catchy tunes, Legally Blonde is a musical comedy that smashes stereotypes and defies expectations. This much fun should be illegal! Silver Sponsors: Spartanburg Family Dentistry & AC Hotels by Marriott