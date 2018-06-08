Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

This Sunday’s featured artist is Jeff Edwards, a singer-songwriter based in the Carolinas. Jeff is currently performing covers and original music lovingly crafted from only the finest musical ingredients: blues, rock, and coffee shop acoustic to name a few.

We hope to see you out there on Sunday! For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS.

