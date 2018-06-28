Synthomer Expanding Its Manufacturing Operations in Spartanburg County

Synthomer has announced plans to expand its existing manufacturing operations in Spartanburg County. The company is investing $16 million and is expected to create 10 new jobs as a result.

Synthomer is one of the world’s top suppliers of acrylic and vinyl emulsion, latex and specialty polymers. A market leader in coatings, construction, adhesives, textile and latex products, the company is headquartered in the United Kingdom and has more than 24 facilities in 14 countries around the world, with a significant presence in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

“Synthomer is very excited to be investing in the capacity and capability of our Spartanburg County site. This site has a 50-year history of successful operations, and this investment will support continued growth into new markets and applications,” says Synthomer North America Business Director Wayne Steinberg.

Located at 200 Railroad Street in Roebuck, S.C., Synthomer will be expanding its operations by installing a new production reactor and associated equipment. Hiring for the new positions is slated to begin in 2019, and interested applicants should visit www.synthomer.com for more information.