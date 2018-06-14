2nd Annual Peach Jam on June 16th

Join us at Northside Harvest Park in celebration of peach season and the rich history of peach farming here in Spartanburg County! The event kicks off at 6:00 pm on Saturday, June 16th.

Teams will face off against one another for the best peach recipe and the opportunity to have their dish featured on the Monarch Cafe menu. The evenings festivities will also include options from the Farmers’ Table food truck, drinks, a raffle, and live music from The Consumers.

All proceeds benefit the Hub City Farmers’ Market’s mission to increase supply, demand, and access to healthy, local food in Spartanburg County.

Think you have what it takes to cook the best peach dish in Spartanburg? Team entry is only $125.

Visit hubcityfm.org for additional information.