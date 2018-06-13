The 41st Annual Mighty Moo Festival

The Mighty Moo Festival and Reunion is held each Father’s Day weekend in June, this year taking place June 13-16.
Over the past 40 years, this event has provided a reunion opportunity for crewmembers of the USS Cowpens CVL25 who served in WWII and those from the USS Cowpens CG63, which is currently serving in our US Navy’s fleet. Each year the veterans and their families return to our town to celebrate their history and service to our country. Today, the festival is a four-day event that boasts a variety of fun-filled events and patriotic support!
So join us in Cowpens, SC as we celebrate our history, and honor the veterans of not only our two USS Cowpens vessels but all veterans of the United States military.
Schedule of Events
Wednesday, June 13th
6:30 – 8:30 PM
GOSPEL SINGING – Veterans Park
Rain Venue – Central Baptist Church
Thursday, June 14th
10:00 AM -2:00 PM
Cowpens Historical Depot and Museum open
5:00 – 11:00 PM
FOOD VENDORS OPEN
5:00 – 10:00 PM
CARNIVAL RIDES at the Depot / Wristband Night – $ 20.00
7:00 PM
MISS COWPENS BEAUTY PAGEANT
Dist. 3 Community Auditorium, Cherry Hill Rd. , Spartanburg, SC
Ages from walking toddlers thru 18 years old
Call 580-9766 for more information.
7:00 – 10:00 PM
TREVOR HEWITT BAND
Friday, June 15th
9:00 AM
BASEBALL GAME
Moo crew vs. District 3 Youth Sports
(Red Moore Field)
9:00 AM
GOLF TOURNAMENT at Woodfin Ridge Golf Club
Registration begins at 8:00 am, Shotgun start at 9:30 (Lunch Provided)
Proceeds will benefit Dist. 3 BLESSINGS IN A BACKPACK and COWPENS AMERICAN LEGION POST #125.
For more information 864-706-1165
10:00 AM– 2:00 PM
Cowpens Historical Depot and Museum open
5:00 – 11:00 PM
CARNIVAL RIDES at the Depot – wristband – $20.00
8:00 – 11:00 PM
DIRTY GRASS SOUL BAND
Check out their website at www.dgsoul.com
Sponsored by C&C Thunder Motorcycle Shop and Joe Ponders Used Cars
Saturday, June 16th
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
ARTS & CRAFTS – Located on Brown Street
(beside Veterans Park)
9:30 AM
CHILDREN’S PARADE: Assemble at Greenway Dr. & Ending at Rite Aid
Ages up to 12 years old; strollers, big wheels, tricycles, wagons, and bikes.
**ATTENTION PARENTS: please be at Rite Aid to pick up your child immediately after this event!**
10:00 AM
MIGHTY MOO PARADE
(For more information call Teresa Carter at 864-463-3201 x 0)
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Cowpens Historical Depot and Museum Open
11:45 AM
OPENING CEREMONIES – MAIN STAGE VETERANS PARK
Master of Ceremonies – Annie Smith
VETERANS WALK OF HONOR AND REMEMBRANCE –
*Veterans from all branches of service are invited to participate in our WALK OF HONOR. Please gather at the Event Stage immediately after the Parade.
Welcome by Mayor Hamrick
Singing of National Anthem – Heather Chadwick
Special Introductions-Dignitaries and Candidates
Presentation of Miss Cowpens Pageant Winners
