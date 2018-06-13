The 41st Annual Mighty Moo Festival

The Mighty Moo Festival and Reunion is held each Father’s Day weekend in June, this year taking place June 13-16.

Over the past 40 years, this event has provided a reunion opportunity for crewmembers of the USS Cowpens CVL25 who served in WWII and those from the USS Cowpens CG63, which is currently serving in our US Navy’s fleet. Each year the veterans and their families return to our town to celebrate their history and service to our country. Today, the festival is a four-day event that boasts a variety of fun-filled events and patriotic support!

So join us in Cowpens, SC as we celebrate our history, and honor the veterans of not only our two USS Cowpens vessels but all veterans of the United States military.

Schedule of Events

Wednesday, June 13th

6:30 – 8:30 PM

GOSPEL SINGING – Veterans Park

Rain Venue – Central Baptist Church

Thursday, June 14th

10:00 AM -2:00 PM

Cowpens Historical Depot and Museum open

5:00 – 11:00 PM

FOOD VENDORS OPEN

5:00 – 10:00 PM

CARNIVAL RIDES at the Depot / Wristband Night – $ 20.00

7:00 PM

MISS COWPENS BEAUTY PAGEANT

Dist. 3 Community Auditorium, Cherry Hill Rd. , Spartanburg, SC

Ages from walking toddlers thru 18 years old

Call 580-9766 for more information.

7:00 – 10:00 PM

TREVOR HEWITT BAND

Friday, June 15th

9:00 AM

BASEBALL GAME

Moo crew vs. District 3 Youth Sports

(Red Moore Field)

9:00 AM

GOLF TOURNAMENT at Woodfin Ridge Golf Club

Registration begins at 8:00 am, Shotgun start at 9:30 (Lunch Provided)

Proceeds will benefit Dist. 3 BLESSINGS IN A BACKPACK and COWPENS AMERICAN LEGION POST #125.

For more information 864-706-1165

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM

Cowpens Historical Depot and Museum open

​5:00 – 11:00 PM

CARNIVAL RIDES at the Depot – wristband – $20.00

8:00 – 11:00 PM

DIRTY GRASS SOUL BAND

Check out their website at www.dgsoul.com

Sponsored by C&C Thunder Motorcycle Shop and Joe Ponders Used Cars

Saturday, June 16th

​8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

ARTS & CRAFTS – Located on Brown Street

(beside Veterans Park)

9:30 AM

CHILDREN’S PARADE: Assemble at Greenway Dr. & Ending at Rite Aid

Ages up to 12 years old; strollers, big wheels, tricycles, wagons, and bikes.

**ATTENTION PARENTS: please be at Rite Aid to pick up your child immediately after this event!**

10:00 AM

MIGHTY MOO PARADE

(For more information call Teresa Carter at 864-463-3201 x 0)

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Cowpens Historical Depot and Museum Open

11:45 AM

OPENING CEREMONIES – MAIN STAGE VETERANS PARK

Master of Ceremonies – Annie Smith

VETERANS WALK OF HONOR AND REMEMBRANCE –

*Veterans from all branches of service are invited to participate in our WALK OF HONOR. Please gather at the Event Stage immediately after the Parade.

Welcome by Mayor Hamrick

Singing of National Anthem – Heather Chadwick

Special Introductions-Dignitaries and Candidates

Presentation of Miss Cowpens Pageant Winners

Visit cowpensmightymoo.com for additional information.