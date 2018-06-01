The Growler Haus Mac and Cheese Cook-off

You asked for it and now Growler Haus is bringing its Mac n Cheese Cook-off to Fountain Inn this weekend!

Each participant will provide at least ten pounds of their special mac and cheese recipe. For those not making a dish, there will be wristbands available for $12 for “all you can sample” Mac n Cheese. You will be given a 1oz cup and allowed to sample as much as you like.

Votes will be tallied up and winners announced at 6:00 pm. Winners will receive cool prizes, brewery swag, and more (plus bragging rights)!

Bring your best dish out and chow down on some deliciousness. Experiment with something new and fancy or go for the classic version.

The cook-off takes place on Saturday, June 2nd, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Growler Haus Fountain Inn, 101 N Main St, Fountain Inn, SC 29644. Please visit www.facebook.com for additional information.

Growler Haus is a unique craft beer environment/experience in Anderson, Spartanburg and Fountain Inn, South Carolina that offers a wide range of tasteful craft beers and other libations. Enjoying craft beer in a unique environment and experience is our goal.

(Image credit: The Ames Laboratory.)