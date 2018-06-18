Third Annual Butterfly Adventure at Roper Mountain Science Center

Roper Mountain Science Center has opened its gates for the third annual Butterfly Adventure, a unique experience in the Upstate. This special exhibit continues through Friday, July 13th.

Located inside Roper Mountain Science Center (RMSC)’s Fred W. Symmes Tropical Rainforest, Butterfly Adventure will provide guests the opportunity to interact with hundreds of native butterflies as they flutter, dip, and soar in our natural butterfly habitat. Attendees will be able to enjoy educational displays showcasing the lifespan of a butterfly, view 3D printing of butterfly models, and learn other interesting tidbits about these majestic insects. RMSC Director Michael Weeks notes, “Our staff will be on site to direct exhibits, answer questions, and ensure each guest enjoys the butterfly immersion experience to the fullest.”

Admission to Butterfly Adventure provides access to all featured exhibits and activities, including the nearby Butterfly Garden brimming with flora planted specifically to attract and sustain local butterflies. In addition, guests can visit other attractions at RMSC such as the Living History Farm, the Marine Lab, and the Ecology Lab, which includes a Mountain Trout Stream, a Beaver/Turtle Pond, a Backyard Habitat containing a live honeybee hive, and an Invertebrate Zoo. The nature trails, arboretum, tree houses, and natural playgrounds will all be open, as well as the RMSC picnic areas. Guests are welcome to pack a lunch and snacks, and food and drink vendors will be on-site each Saturday.

The Roper Mountain Science Center Butterfly Adventure admission is $8 for adults, $7 for children 4 to 12, and free for 3 and younger. Admission is also free for all Roper Mountain Science Center members. Event tickets can be purchased online at ropermountain.org or at the gate of the event.